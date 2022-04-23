ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow early this morning and into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
