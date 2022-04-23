ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beadle County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beadle by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Redfield, SD
County
Beadle County, SD
City
Hitchcock, SD
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Haskell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Greenwood... Barling Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Panama Hackett... Bonanza Keota... Mccurtain Bokoshe... Cameron Moffett... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mc Curtain... Jenny Lind Excelsior... Shady Point - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
Person
Hitchcock
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water over multiple roadways in Langdon and rural Pembina County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 28.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Van Buren Greenwood... Barling Pocola... Spiro Arkoma... Panama Hackett... Bonanza Keota... Mccurtain Bokoshe... Cameron Moffett... Fort Smith Regional Airport Mc Curtain... Jenny Lind Excelsior... Shady Point - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Jack The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack County in north central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bryson, or 11 miles west of Jacksboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Jacksboro, Bryson and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Tornado
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low pastureland and bottomland is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.6 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.6 Sun 6 am CDT 26.0 25.2 24.4
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.6 Sun 6 am CDT 24.7 22.5 19.8
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 20.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 8.0 Sun 8 am CDT 17.5 20.3 20.4
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Moderate flooding of agricultural lands may result in livestock issues. Travel around Hanging Rock is impacted. Road access near the river is cut off to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge. Access to Winset Hollow is cut off. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw, Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. Flows in rivers are increasing quickly and reaching critical levels. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 05/19/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy