AMBER Alert canceled for Springfield 7-year-old boy

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said a 51-year-old barber was shot and killed Monday while on the job at a northside strip mall. The victim was working at Executive Barber Salon. According to police, the shooting occurred around just after noon at a barbershop at 5880 North Meadows...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man police found hiding in the trunk of his girlfriend's car holding the murder weapon was found guilty by a jury last month. A jury found Amir Elkhabiry guilty of Aggravated Murder on March 17 following a four-day trial. Elkhabiry shot and killed 27-year-old...
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
A man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a missing woman has been further arrested on suspicion of her murder. Katie Kenyon, 33, was last seen on Friday getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley, Lancashire. While she has not been found, police said they were now working on the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday morning. Arianna Michelle Anderson, 16, was discovered missing from her home around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in the Columbus area, according to the sheriff's office.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal search warrant unsealed Monday says one of two Ohio National Guard members charged with terroristic threats made and sold untraceable firearms, called "ghost guns." Thomas Develin and James Meade were charged on March 31 with making anti-Semitic, racist, and misogynistic threats on a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the first warm weekend of the year, Columbus Police say fights at two separate city parks led to two of the latest homicides of 2022. Only an hour after officers responded to a man shot and killed at Nafzger Park on the east side, Danielle Williams told WSYX that another shooting killed her daughter, Masonique Saunders, at Saunders Park Saturday night.
