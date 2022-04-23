ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony confirms release dates for revamped PlayStation Plus service

By Connor Grott
April 22 (UPI) -- Sony revealed the targeted release dates for its updated and enhanced PlayStation Plus service on Friday, with those in the Americas set to be able to use the revamped service in mid-June.

As detailed on Sony's PlayStation blog, Asia markets -- excluding Japan -- will be the first to get the new service on May 23. Japan will be next on June 1, followed by the Americas on June 13.

Europe will gain access to the new PlayStation Plus service on June 22.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan also announced that PlayStation is expanding its cloud streaming access to Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Republic of Cyprus and the Czech Republic. Those markets also will offer the premium tier of PlayStation Plus at launch.

The all-new version of PlayStation Plus will combine PS Plus and PS Now into a three-tier subscription service. It will include up to 700 games and access to retro games at its highest premium tier.

The first tier is PlayStation Plus Essential, which provides the same benefits that the current iteration of PlayStation Plus offers at the same price of $9.99 per month.

PlayStation Plus Extra is the second subscription level at $14.99 per month. That service provides all of the benefits from the Essential tier and adds a catalog of up to 400 of "the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games."

The PlayStation Plus Premium tier is the highest option and will cost users $17.99 each month. In addition to all of the previous benefits, it will add up to 340 games from PS1, PS2, PS3 (via cloud streaming) and PSP. That tier also will offer time-limited game trials.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, however, PlayStation Plus won't initially offer first-party titles on its service the day they launch.

