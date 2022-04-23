ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Cal Ripken, Jr. opens youth development field in Prince George’s Co.

By Shennekia Grimshaw
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfQnv_0fHk2Io000

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Baseball Hall of Famer and Maryland native, Cal Ripken, Jr. teamed up with the local police department to open a new baseball field in Prince George’s County.

The field serves a bigger purpose than just a place for kids to have fun. It’s the first of its kind in the nation, built on the grounds of a police department.

Korean War soldier laid to rest over 70 years later

“Every time we open one of these, it kind of hits me, especially the for baseball and the relationship between law enforcement and kids,” Ripken, Jr. said.

His foundation opened over 100 youth development parks in the nation.

“My dad was a coach. My dad used baseball to help communicate with the kids and help kids in many ways,” the Hall of Famer stated.

There are now seven Ripken Foundation projects across the state, including this Prince George’s County Police Athletic League Park.

After his father passed away from lung cancer, he decided to capture the legacy of his life continuing to help kids, especially in underserved areas.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “I think it’s going to help really change the lives of some kids in this community.”

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

Prince George’s County Deputy Director, Jackson stated, “I’m somebody who believes sports builds character, and so we’re just excited that we’re all here together in our role in giving Prince George’s County youth an opportunity.”

The project provides a safe environment for young people to learn, grow and play, while at the same time bridging the gap between police and the community.

“I just think this is a cool thing. I grew up playing a little baseball just down the road in Landover Hills Boys and Girls Club,” Hogan said.

Ripken Jr. stated, “A week or two later, come back to see the field when it’s actually used for the purpose we made it.”

There are now 7 Ripken Foundation projects across the state, including this Prince George’s County Police athletic league park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Double shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A double shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Raceway Road has officers on the scene. Victims are being taken to a trauma center in the area. People fleeing the area caused an accidental crash on Route 3 at Capitol Raceway. There is no more information available.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County softball coverage (4/21/22)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of softball in Montgomery County on April 21, 2022. Northwest vs. Clarksburg: Clarksburg wins 10-2 Junior pitcher Genevieve Gleason was dealing and the bats got going as the Coyotes took down the Jaguars. Sherwood vs. Blake: Sherwood wins 22-1 Sherwood continues to dominate the competition, crushing Blake, 22-1. In […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Baltimore

Hogan & Ripken Celebrate New Park In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr., and Gov. Larry Hogan were among those on hand Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s Youth Development Park in Hyattsville. The brand new park, situated on the property of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville office, marks the first such park in the country built on the premises of a police department, the governor’s office said in a news release. Speaking at the ceremony, Hogan offered his congratulations and gratitude to everyone involved with the project. “Together, we are providing safe, inclusive, positive environments for young people...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landover, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Washington Dc#Youth Development#Korean War#Ripken Foundation#Mpd
WDVM 25

Man stabbed after argument on bus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police responded to a stabbing on board a Metro bus on the A8 route at Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Sterling St in Southeast shortly around 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim was sent to the hospital with a single stab wound that was possibly life-threatening. Sources tell WDVM, “based on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

One injured after being shot in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night. Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
WDVM 25

Mezie Offurum transfers from the Mount to JMU

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Germantown native and Georgetown prep alum Mezie Offurum is transferring from Mount St. Mary’s to James Madison. Averaging over 11 points and 5 rebounds per game, Offerum was named to the third-team All-NEC squad this past season. Before two seasons at Mount, Offerum played two seasons at George Washington. He will […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy