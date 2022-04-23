Cal Ripken, Jr. opens youth development field in Prince George’s Co.

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Baseball Hall of Famer and Maryland native, Cal Ripken, Jr. teamed up with the local police department to open a new baseball field in Prince George’s County.

The field serves a bigger purpose than just a place for kids to have fun. It’s the first of its kind in the nation, built on the grounds of a police department.

“Every time we open one of these, it kind of hits me, especially the for baseball and the relationship between law enforcement and kids,” Ripken, Jr. said.

His foundation opened over 100 youth development parks in the nation.

“My dad was a coach. My dad used baseball to help communicate with the kids and help kids in many ways,” the Hall of Famer stated.

There are now seven Ripken Foundation projects across the state, including this Prince George’s County Police Athletic League Park.

After his father passed away from lung cancer, he decided to capture the legacy of his life continuing to help kids, especially in underserved areas.

Governor Larry Hogan said, “I think it’s going to help really change the lives of some kids in this community.”

Prince George’s County Deputy Director, Jackson stated, “I’m somebody who believes sports builds character, and so we’re just excited that we’re all here together in our role in giving Prince George’s County youth an opportunity.”

The project provides a safe environment for young people to learn, grow and play, while at the same time bridging the gap between police and the community.

“I just think this is a cool thing. I grew up playing a little baseball just down the road in Landover Hills Boys and Girls Club,” Hogan said.

Ripken Jr. stated, “A week or two later, come back to see the field when it’s actually used for the purpose we made it.”

