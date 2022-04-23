ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

2 charges dropped against local BLM leader

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said two misdemeanor charges against Black Lives Matter activist Alexis Figuereo have been dismissed. The two charges of second degree Obstructing Governmental Administration have been dropped.

City of Saratoga and BLM respond to AG Investigation

The charges were originated for his role in a Black Lives Matter protest in Congress Park in July 2021. District Attorney Karen Heggen said the one charge he now faces is a non-criminal charge of disorderly conduct. In a letter to the court, the DA is also asking the court to drop that charge.

