2 charges dropped against local BLM leader
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said two misdemeanor charges against Black Lives Matter activist Alexis Figuereo have been dismissed. The two charges of second degree Obstructing Governmental Administration have been dropped.City of Saratoga and BLM respond to AG Investigation
The charges were originated for his role in a Black Lives Matter protest in Congress Park in July 2021. District Attorney Karen Heggen said the one charge he now faces is a non-criminal charge of disorderly conduct. In a letter to the court, the DA is also asking the court to drop that charge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
