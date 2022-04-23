Savannah man indicted after 4-year-old boy shot, killed himself

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been indicted after a 4-year-old boy shot and killed himself.

Rakeem Gibbs is now charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children. The shooting happened in February. Gibbs was not initially charged with murder.

This indictment says Gibbs left a gun where it was easily accessible to the child. Police say an investigation later determined Gibbs’ actions directly lead to the boy’s death.