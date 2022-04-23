Dragons streak snapped with 10-3 loss to West Michigan.

DAYTON, Ohio—West Michigan’s Colt Keith went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in to lead the Whitecaps to a 10-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The Dayton loss snapped their six-game winning streak. A crowd of 7,343 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: West Michigan jumped ahead on a third inning home run by Trei Cruz and added two more runs in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 3-0. Dayton’s Allan Cerda blasted a home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-1, Cerda’s first homer of the year. But West Michigan responded with three runs in the fifth to build their lead to 6-1.

Dayton’s Alex McGarry drilled a two-run home run in the sixth to pull the Dragons to within three at 6-3. The homer was McGarry’s fourth of the year. But the Dragons could not get any closer. West Michigan tacked on one run in the seventh, one in the eighth, and two in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with just four hits. Cerda and McGarry each had a home run and double.

The loss was charged to Dayton starting pitcher Connor Phillips (1-1), who struck out eight in four and two-thirds innings but allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks.

Notes: The Dragons fell to 9-4 with the loss. They are in first place, one and one-half games ahead of Fort Wayne in the Midwest League East Division. The Dragons 9-3 start through the first 12 games was tied for second best in franchise history, trailing only the 2007 Dragons team, which stood at 10-2 through 12 games.

Big League Rehab: The Reds announced on Wednesday that Cincinnati all-star pitcher Luis Castillo is expected to start Sunday afternoon’s game for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-4) meet West Michigan (7-6) on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the fifth game of the six-game series. James Marinan (0-1, 11.57) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Keider Montero (no record).

On the Air: Saturday and Sunday’s game will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

