Phil Mickelson, out of the public eye for more than two months in the wake of inflammatory comments about the upstart Saudi-backed golf league, has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event, according to a statement from his longtime agent Steve Loy on Monday. In addition, Mickelson has registered for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO