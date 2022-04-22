ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

EXHIBITOR REGISTRATION

westernstatesacquirers.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a WSAA exhibitor is an excellent opportunity to promote your company and do business by meeting with financial institutions, technology companies, sales agents, ISOs, ISVs, MLS representatives, and more, all in one place. WSAA showcases more than 130 exhibitors at every conference. Exhibit space...

westernstatesacquirers.org

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
Ryan Shannon

The Key Marketplaces to Sell Digital Products Online

Disclosure: This story contains affiliate links, from which I may earn a small commission. Are you considering making digital products? Have you already made some? The next step would be finding a marketplace that works for you and your products.
freightwaves.com

Live demo preview: Meeting consumer demand with Blue Yonder

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos:. One thing all supply chains have learned the past two years is that customer demand can...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsaa
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
TheSpoon

The Food Robotics Market Report 2022

Or imagine walking up to a sleek vending machine and ordering a bowl of hot, freshly made soup or a tossed green salad. This future is here today as the food robotics industry has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in food tech.. This growth is in part due to the challenges faced by the restaurant and foodservice industry over the past couple years, as well as confluence of advancements in automation and robotics that have fueled a new cohort of startups to enter this space.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
morningbrew.com

Creating and selling digital organization products

A head start on your hustle. Today’s side hustle: Creating and selling digital organization products. Skills needed: Graphic design knowledge, marketing, familiarity with social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Got graphic design skills? Make extra cash by creating digital organization products (think resume, cover letter, or planner...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Revenova Raises $63 Million To Accelerate Transportation Innovation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Revenova announced it has raised $63 million from Viking Global Investors aimed at supporting the company's growth in the commercial transportation sector. The funds will enable Revenova to expand its...
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Manila-based MadEats is more than a ghost kitchen startup

The company announced today it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by JAM Fund, Crystal Towers Capital, Starling Ventures, MAIN and Rebel Fund. Launched in November 2020, MadEats currently has three ghost kitchens: one each in Makati, Quezon City and the City of Manila. They aim to cover more of Metro Manila’s north, and eventually open physical storefronts, too.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

ID Verification Firm VerifyMe Acquires PeriShip for $10.5M

Identity verification provider VerifyMe has acquired logistics firm PeriShip for $10.5 million, the company said in a news release Monday (April 25). Based in Connecticut, PeriShip provides shipping and logistics management for perishable foods and healthcare companies. VerifyMe is paying $7.5 million for the firm’s assets, plus $1 million in common stock and a $2 million promissory note.
BUSINESS
pymnts

B2B Online Marketplace ShelfNow Gets Blockchain Integration

B2B online marketplace ShelfNow on Monday (April 25) launched blockchain integration across its intelligent platform, in partnership with New Zealand software company Trackgood, to create what the company says is the world’s first blockchain-enabled marketplace. According to a Business Leader report, the integration of blockchain promotes transparency, sustainability, accountability...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

87% of Retailers Not Taken Steps to Embrace AI

Nearly 87% of retail executives think their company’s supply chain performance either lags the competition (22%) or is only on par (65%), while only 13% of retail executives think they outperform their peers, further highlighting the untapped opportunities for artificial intelligence (AI), according to a Symphony RetailAI survey conducted in partnership with Incisiv.
RETAIL
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Top 10 tech jobs for extroverts

Extroverts are a group that tends to be high-energy, outgoing, and attracted to socializing. According to Psychology Today, the majority of Americans are extroverted. While many imagine the information technology field as an introvert haven, great tech jobs for extroverts exist, too. Often mischaracterized as needy, confrontational, and afraid of...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy