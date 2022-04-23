ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Man arrested for three burglaries in Allegheny County

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1Ypt_0fHjh8ZI00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police, with the help of several other local police departments arrested Shae Patterson for a string of burglaries at businesses in Clairton, Dravosburg and Glassport. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Thursday with the help of Duquesne Police after several burglaries earlier in the day.

Police say Patterson started his crime spree at 3:23 a.m. Thursday in Clairton when he used a black crowbar to break the window glass of the door to get inside the Exxon gas station on North State Street. Court documents say Patterson used that same crowbar to strike the cash register before using a key in plain sight to steal from the lottery drawer. Cameras show the suspect stuffing his hooded sweatshirt with cash.

From there, police say Patterson drove a couple miles north and around 4 a.m. and shattered the front window of a scrap metal business in Dravosburg. Police say he stole a cross bow and $4,000 in silver. The minivan he was driving was seen on surveillance video and police said it was familiar to them.

As police were finishing their investigation in Dravosburg, they got a call for a burglary in Glassport at a local laundromat. Police say around 6:45 a.m., Patterson broke in, stole a flat screen TV, license plate readers and a camera system totaling thousands of dollars.

Police say they recognized the man on surveillance from other burglaries where Patterson is also accused of using a crowbar to get inside. Allegheny County police were able to make the arrest with the help of Duquesne Police Department.

Shae Patterson is in jail unable to post $25,000 bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued in fatal McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued after a fatal shooting in McKeesport on Friday. County police have determined that 25-year-old Vernon Dean Eutsey, of Pittsburgh, was the person responsible for the shooting. Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS News

Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Allegheny County's most wanted individuals is off of the streets. Jefferson Hills Police arrested Cyon Taylor during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Police say Taylor gave officers a false name and reported finding drugs in the vehicle, including heroin. Officers then discovered that Taylor was...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clairton, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Duquesne, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Dravosburg, PA
City
Glassport, PA
City
Clairton, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Duquesne Police
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
103K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy