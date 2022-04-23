ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvkd5_0fHjcNP300

Aaron Boone liked what he saw from Aaron Judge on Friday night, even before the first pitch.

“Judgy kind of had that look in his eye tonight," the New York Yankees manager said. “Sometimes he tells me he’s got us, but he kind of gave me that look right before the game, like: `I got this.'”

Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading New York over Cleveland 4-1 in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians. Reliever Michael King helped keep New York ahead by striking out eight in three innings, fanning his last seven batters.

Judge put the Yankees in front against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu in the third with a drive into the right-field seats, over the new video board that replaced a hand-operated scoreboard. Judge added a solo shot into the short porch in the fifth off Tanner Tully, a 27-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut.

Judge entered with just one home run this season after cutting off talks on opening day for a long-term contract. It was the 17th two-homer game for Judge, who can become a free agent after the World Series.

New York led 3-1 when Andrés Giménez reached on a slow bouncer starting the fifth. He tried for third on Steven Kwan’s single to center but hesitated after rounding second. Judge threw a 90.6 mph strike to third baseman Josh Donaldson, who applied the tag.

“JD put a good tag. I left it a little high for him," Judge said. “The ball kind of checked up on me a little bit. I know they were just playing soccer here, so aybe that had something to do with it."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa added an RBI single in the fourth.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth. Taillon kept Cleveland off-balance with 22 curves, 21 fastballs, 14 sliders, 13 changeups, eight sinkers and six cutters.

King allowed one hit and also recorded Kwan’s fourth strikeout in 51 plate appearances this season.

“Ïf you're on their side, I can see why they're excited," Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That was impressive.”

King went to a 3-0 count on Reyes, his first batter.

“It was actually weird. I felt terrible in my pregame bullpen," King said. “Could not throw a strike. And then I go out there and it's 3-0. And I was like: Uh oh, here we go. And then, I don't know, it just clicked. And it felt good after that. So maybe I got to have more bad bullpens."

For now, Boone is not thinking of switching King to the rotation.

“The book is certainly not closed on that and certainly like he would be capable of that," the manager said, “but in the here and now, just kind of focused on this kind of hybrid role that's so valuable for us."

Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a one-hit ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

José Ramírez, who entered with a big league-best .426 average, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .392. Kwan singled and doubled, raising the rookie’s average to .395, but Cleveland fanned 15 times and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Morgan made his first start this season, filling a slot that opened when Cal Quantrill tested positive for COVID-19. Morgan gave up two runs and one hit in three innings.

In a clubhouse filled with smiles and laughter after the game, Judge still wasn't sure what look Boone was referring to.

“It’s tough to see. I haven’t seen it,” Judge said. “I’ve got to ask Boonie next time.”

FIRSTS

Bryan Lavastida singled to right through the shif t in the third for his first big league hit after an 0-for-8 start.

BEHIND THE PLATE

Boone considers Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino as a catching tandem and neither the first-choice starter.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Francona turned 63.

“I’ve felt old since 1980,” he said.

SCUFFLING

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was repeatedly booed by the crowd of 41,062 before he was removed in the eighth. He is hitting .122 after going 1 for his last 23, and he turned the wrong way on Amed Rosario’s fourth-inning drive to left, a ball that fell behind him for a double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INFs Yu Chang and Owen Miller and RHP Anthony Castro also remained on the COVID-19 IL. Chang might be eligible to come off the IL on Sunday or Monday.

UP NEXT

Quantrill (0-1) would be activated to start Saturday if he passes COVID-19 protocols, and Tully will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus. LHP Nestor Cortes (0-0) is to start for the Yankees.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge tell Yankees fans to stop disgusting act towards Guardians players

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a great baseball game on Saturday. Nestor Cortes and Cal Quantrill both pitched very well to start the contest. New York took a 3-2 lead in the 7th before Cleveland roared back with two runs in the 8th. However, the Yankees scored 2 in the ninth to win via walk-off. But the great product on the field was unfortunately overshadowed by some unruly Yankees fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Reveal George Springer Injury Update

Last night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays saw two key players, one from each side, have to exit the game early due to being hit by a pitch. Trevor Story was hit on the helmet by a 93-mph fastball from Jose Berrios and George Springer was drilled in the forearm in the top of the sixth, forcing him to exit the ballgame.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season

MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals players not only benefit from Albert Pujols' physical presence in the batting order, but they also rely on lessons the veteran slugger offers behind the scenes during his final MLB season. "That's why I'm here," Pujols told UPI before the Cardinals faced...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kyle Higashioka
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

4 offseason moves the St. Louis Cardinals already regret

The St. Louis Cardinals have had overall pitching concerns that should have been addressed closer this offseason. Pitching depth was an issue in 2021 and it’s already posing as an issue that should have been better addressed this offseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. While all three have had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Guardians#The New Video Board#Jd
MLive.com

Tigers will select rookie pitcher to start Saturday

DETROIT -- We now know the identify of Saturday’s “mystery starter,” and it’s a lot more exciting than a bullpen game. The Detroit Tigers plan to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Tigers manager A.J....
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Field Level Media

Pete Rose: ‘I’ve been punished pretty severely’

Given Major League Baseball’s embrace of gambling, Pete Rose wants back in. Banned from baseball in 1989 from gambling on games when he managed the Cincinnati Reds, Rose told USA Today Sports in a lengthy story published Thursday that it’s time for the game to welcome him back.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy