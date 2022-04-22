Faith Works Michigan, Conclusion of National Volunteer Week, & More! | Full Megacast April 22, 2022

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Anne Elizabeth Buys, who volunteers with the Miss Mississippi Organization. The Miss Mississippi Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, a competition that not only showcases each candidate’s talents but also their leadership skills, communication skills and their intelligence. Buys is a native of Vicksburg and is a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Broadcasting. She is currently a Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg. Her faith is the number one thing in her life as she actively serves in her church on the worship team at her church and as a youth leader. She enjoys serving her community and being involved in philanthropic work and helping to enrich the lives of those around her.

