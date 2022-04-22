ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Faith Works Michigan, Conclusion of National Volunteer Week, & More! | Full Megacast April 22, 2022

civiccentertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way has been doing its part to make sure families have all the resources they need to live healthy and happy lives. With National Volunteer Week wrapping up this Saturday, we...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Buys goes from pageant queen to the volunteer scene

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Anne Elizabeth Buys, who volunteers with the Miss Mississippi Organization. The Miss Mississippi Organization is part of the Miss America Organization, a competition that not only showcases each candidate’s talents but also their leadership skills, communication skills and their intelligence. Buys is a native of Vicksburg and is a 2019 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Broadcasting. She is currently a Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg. Her faith is the number one thing in her life as she actively serves in her church on the worship team at her church and as a youth leader. She enjoys serving her community and being involved in philanthropic work and helping to enrich the lives of those around her.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Faith Works Michigan
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Monthly kids cooking class coming to Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market is kicking off a new series that will allow kids to tap into their culinary skills while surrounded by some of Tulsa’s favorite chefs and restaurants at Oklahoma’s only nonprofit food hall. Each month, Chef Bill Harris will teach kids how to prepare a variety of dishes from diverse cuisines, including Italian, Mexican, Canadian and American.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Fast Company

Women still struggle to hold financial ground after childbirth, despite 30 years of progress

Progress in closing the gender pay gap hasn’t improved the crippling of women’s earning power after childbirth, says a new publication from Cornell University. According to its study, in the United States, mothers’ earnings drop significantly compared to those of fathers after the birth of a couple’s first child—a disparity that’s persisted across three decades, from the 1980s to the 2000s. Researchers concluded this from surveys of over 21,000 couples, along with their wage data, documented in tax records, for two years before and 10 years after they became parents.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

Community Input Is Bad, Actually

Development projects in the United States are subject to a process I like to call “whoever yells the loudest and longest wins.” Some refer to this as participatory democracy. Across the country, angry residents and neighborhood associations have the power to delay, reshape, and even halt entirely the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy