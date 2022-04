There isn't much in advance to say about this one. The Montreal Canadiens tribute to Guy Lafleur was an incredible send off for an incredible player. The five-time Stanley Cup champion's impact on the game and the city of Montreal simply cannot be overstated. Enjoy! By the way, the standing ovation at the end of the tribute went on and on as the crowd refused to let the PA announcer get on with the game as they paid their respects to The Flower.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO