ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fivio Foreign Talks NYC Hotspots, Love For ‘Titanic’ & Dream Collab With Jay-Z

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0QT1_0fHjWwQM00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fivio Foreign is having the best week ever while on the promo run for his newly-released debut album, B.I.B.L.E.

DJ Misses was able to catch up with the Brooklyn-bred emcee for a Posted On The Corner exclusive that covers how he put the project together, his take on working with other NYC emcees – not to mention a goal to collab with King Of New York rap, Jay-Z — plus a few more questions that prove why the “Big Drip” lyricist is bound to go viral.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Throughout their conversation, Fivio also spoke on his aspirations to get into acting more, which led him to reveal that Titanic is his favorite movie of all time, and also what fans can expect from his upcoming tour alongside fellow NY rapper DreamDoll.

Listen to Fivio Foreign’s full interview with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner below, and stream B.I.B.L.E. now wherever you bump your music:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Fivio Foreign Talks NYC Hotspots, Love For ‘Titanic’ & Dream Collab With Jay-Z was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jay-Z and Beyoncé crossing a picket line to party shows how shallow celebrity activism really is

Much of the energy that erupted after the murder of George Floyd seems to have been hijacked by a brand of “antiracism” overconcerned with microaggressions, with representation in film and media, and with interpersonal relationships. It’s a framework that largely ignores economic inequality, or the potential for strategic, organised struggle. Instead, the emphasis is placed on the insistence that if we just make white people nicer and encourage them to do better through a combination of demanding, begging or cajoling – all the while obsessively documenting a catalogue of personal privileges between individuals based purely on whether they are “white”, “black” or “brown” – that we are “doing the work”.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Titanic#King Of New York#Instagram Twitter#Dreamdoll#Blackamericaweb Com
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
131
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy