Shreveport, LA

Living liver donations often benefit pediatric population

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. — Organ donation comes in...

MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Studying intranasal human milk as stem cell therapy in preterm infants with intraventricular hemorrhage

A new study demonstrates that intranasal human milk is a safe and feasible intervention for intraventricular hemorrhage, a serious cause of morbidity in preterm infants. Findings from the study will be presented during the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2022 Meeting, taking place April 21-25 in Denver. This is the first prospective trial on safety and feasibility of intranasal human milk administration in neonates with intraventricular hemorrhage.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

The most common treatments for sleep apnea are mechanical -- CPAP machines, mouthguards and the like. But researchers think they've found a drug that might ease sleep apnea in some. The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Locust Point Residents Raise Money For Man With Leukemia Diagnosis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Locust Point neighborhood is coming together to help one of their own—a community fixture who quit his job to devote himself to dogs. Joe Matthiesen is a regular sight in the neighborhood. He pursues his passion for pups by walking dogs as a full-time job. But a Leukemia diagnosis has sidelined him from his regular rounds and left him in need of help. So on Sunday, neighbors met to launch a fundraiser for his benefit.   “[He] would take care of our friends, would take care of our family,” one man said. “As you can see, the neighborhood has come together in support of Joe. He’s an amazing individual. Selfless and just a wonderful person. So this is the least we can do for him.” Neighbors told WJZ that Matthiesen is about to go through a second round of therapy. They want to make sure he can focus on beating the disease and not his bills.
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
abc27 News

Medical experts investigating mysterious illness causing severe liver damage in Alabama kids

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Unexplained cases of severe liver disease in children are increasing in parts of Europe and Alabama. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in collaboration with pediatric healthcare providers including hospitals that treat children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been investigating an increase […]
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Maine resident dies after contracting rare virus from tick bite for which there is no medicine or vaccine

A Maine resident has died after officials there say he contracted the rare Powassan virus from a tick bite. According to the CDC website, there is no vaccine for Powassan virus and no medicine that can treat it. They say that one out of every 10 cases is fatal. Per reports, about 25 cases of the virus are reported each year in the United States, but it is more common in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
MAINE STATE

