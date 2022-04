South Alabama got off the deck in the late innings vs. Georgia Southern on Friday night, but the Eagles did too. Georgia Southern scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, then held on for a 5-4 victory in the opener of the three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Stanky Field. The Jaguars (22-14, 9-7 Sun Belt) had taken the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, but could not keep the Eagles (25-12, 12-4) at bay and saw their 13-game home winning streak snapped.

