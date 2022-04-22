TAPD investigating East Broad Street shooting

Washington, DC, police are searching multiple buildings in the Van Ness neighbourhood after a shooting wounded three people, alerting the public to the “active threat” and urging residents near the area to “shelter in place”The victims included two adults, a male and a female, and one “juvenile female,” according to police. It is unclear if they are related. All three are expected to recover from their injuries.“This is a very early point in our investigation,” assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said at a press conference on Friday. “We’re still trying to figure out a motive or what specifically took...
Comments / 0