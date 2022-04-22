ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

TAPD investigating East Broad Street shooting

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on April 21 in the 900 block of East Broad Street. The following is a statement from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department:. On Thursday...

