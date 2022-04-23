Fatal Crash On Ives Dairy Road Under Investigation, Neighbors Complain Roadway Used To Race

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police investigated a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night.

Police said it happened on Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Authorities said one person had to be transported to a local trauma center, but could not be saved.

Hours after the deadly crash, the roadway remained blocked in both directions.

Police had placed crime scene tape around the scene as investigators assessed what took place.

Residents in the area were visibly distraught.

CBS4 spoke to one eyewitness that saw the crash.

“Heard, ERRRRRRR, and thought uh oh.”

Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn.

“A guy T-boned the other car and ended up over there a half block down the street. I’m the first one to call 911. There were at least five to six people per vehicle.

A CBS4 exclusive drone video showed the aftermath of the crash. You can see many first responders on the scene around the two cars.

Another resident, Donna Davidson, whose son sent us the drone video, says cars speeding on Ives Dairy Road is commonplace.

“Especially at this intersection right here. I do call it a speedway. It is a speedway. I’ve seen people go faster on 441 than I-95.”

Tonight, neighbors are saddened by the loss of life following this crash.

“People drive on this street that doesn’t live in our neighborhood, or they would not be using it as a speedway.”