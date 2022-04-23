ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shoot, wound man in Pullman; no officers injured

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

Man shot, wounded by police in Pullman 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded by police late Friday in the Pullman neighborhood.

The incident happened near 113th Street and Langley Avenue, police said.

Police told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that at 5:38 p.m., officers from the Calumet (5th) District were out for a call about a man with a gun.

Officers encountered an armed suspect who pointed a gun at officers, police said. The officers shot and wounded the man.

It was not known how many shots were fired.

The Fire Department said the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Police reported he was in serious condition. No officers were injured.

Police said two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.

A neighbor who has lived on Langley Avenue for a year said he heard the gunshots.

"There was a woman crying – like yelling for a long time, and that's about it," said the neighbor, Tim Hibbeler. "Like the guy wasn't like moving or anything, so I thought he was dead. As soon as I saw him, I thought he was dead."

The scene of the shooting is just a couple of blocks away from the Calumet District police station.

Chicago Police said there were body cameras on during the incident, and surveillance footage also captured the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will investigate.

As per protocol, the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

