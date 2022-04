The book has sat unread on my bedside table for a decade, moved only for regular dustings and occasional rearranging of everything around it. Its pages are starting to yellow, but it’s stood sentinel for me for the thousands of days since it landed there early in the new year of 2012. Back then, it was the latest installment in a mystery series my brother and I enjoyed reading, and he had handed this one off to me. I didn’t get to it then; now I can’t seem to get to it still.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO