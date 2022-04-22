ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

UW-Platteville announces initiative to expand industry engagement in higher education

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sights set on creating enduring change in higher education, seven universities – University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Boston College, Drexel University, Rowan University, University of St. Thomas, University of North Alabama and Clarkson University – are launching a transformation of industry engagement in higher education. The intent is to help advisory boards...

