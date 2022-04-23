ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

By NICOLE KRAFT Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xd2Ek_0fHixaZc00

Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win.

“It felt like a little bit of a slow game, the two first periods, like we didn’t really play our best game, offensively,” Gustavsson said. “Then we did pretty good in the third period, and we came out of it with the win.”

Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.

“We had some looks,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "We just couldn’t get the next one.”

Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.

“As the game went on, I thought we got a little hungrier,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “It was a pretty even game both ways. We just found a way to win.”

JACK OF ALL TRADES

The Blue Jackets announced in a pregame ceremony that Roslovic was the winner of the team’s CBJ Community MVP honor for his work with Rosie’s Gear for Goals, providing equipment for young players. Roslovic has eight goals and 10 points in his last six games.

ON POINT

With a goal against Columbus, Tkachuk has now recorded at least one point against each of the 31 NHL teams he has faced in his career. Through 40 road games this season, he maintains the club lead with 31 points away from home.

HE’S BACK

The Senators recalled forward Mark Kastelic from AHL Belleville. Kastelic has played 11 games for Ottawa this season in which he garnered two assists,

MILESTONE MAN

Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov played in his 200th NHL game.

INTERNATIONAL ADVENTURE

Columbus will play the Colorado Avalanche in Finland next season as part of the NHL Global Series. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, forward Patrik Laine and goalie Joonas Korpisalo all hail from Finland.

BACK-TO-BACK

The win marked the start of the Senators' 16th back-to-back this season. The club has a 6-8-2 record in the first game and 6-8-1 in the second.

SCORELESS STREAK Oliver Bjorkstrand, Columbus’ second leading scorer with 24 goals, has gone 11 straight games without picking up a point, more than twice as many games as any previous scoreless streak he’s had this season.

NEXT UP

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
Reuters

Behind Evander Kane's hat trick, Oilers beat Avs to seal playoff bid

Evander Kane scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth. Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell had a goal and an assist each, Evan Bouchard contributed a goal and Connor McDavid had three assists for Edmonton (46-26-6, 98 points). Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ 2022 NHL Draft Target: Juraj Slafkovsky

The Ottawa Senators are getting close to finishing their rebuild. With Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stutzle emerging as true NHL stars, and top prospects Jake Sanderson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson, and Ridly Greig developing into top-line performers, it’s only a matter of time before the Senators will be looking at making a deep playoff run.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets enter final week by hosting Oilers

BLUE JACKETS (35-36-7) vs. OILERS (46-26-6) As Brad Larsen looked down his bench as Friday's game against Ottawa went into overtime, the Blue Jacketes head coach probably had to start doing some mental math. Not present was Patrik Laine, who leads the team with seven game-winning goals including three OT...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who...
RALEIGH, NC
KRMG

Puck luck: Buffalo Sabres fan’s betting error yields $10K payday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wrong bet turned out to be the right move for a Buffalo Sabres fan. Bob Zielonka wanted to bet $2.50 on Thursday’s NHL game between the Sabres and the host New Jersey Devils. That morning he hurriedly placed the online parlay bet, which had Buffalo winning the game and Sabres’ right winger Kyle Okposo scoring the first goal, WGRZ-TV reported.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
Person
Filip Gustavsson
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

Senators honor late Lafleur before game against Canadiens

Fans in attendance shout 'Guy!' during tribute video. Before puck drop, the Senators offer a video tribute to celebrate the memory of the Canadiens' Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. 01:52 •. The Ottawa Senators honored Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur before puck drop Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Gillies Has Strong Game Despite Loss to Hurricanes

Yesterday afternoon the New Jersey Devils played the first half of a back-to-back when they hosted the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the third time this season the two teams had met, but the first time Dougie Hamilton faced his former club since signing in New Jersey. It was a defensively sound game for the home team, as they kept their opponent off the scoresheet for roughly 55 minutes, even though they were without some key pieces.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stutzte#The Ottawa Senators#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets
FOX Sports

Lightning get goals from 6 players in big win over Predators

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored first-period power-play goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night. Hedman became only the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle, who did it in...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Lightning manhandle Predators, 6-2

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov produced three-point games Saturday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning handled the visiting Nashville Predators in a 6-2 victory. The Lightning captain and Kucherov each posted a goal and two assists, with Kucherov finding the net for the fifth straight game. Victor Hedman had a...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy