Inter Milan will try to keep its winning streak alive when it hosts A.S. Roma in a clash of Italian Serie A titans at San Siro Stadium on Saturday. The Nerazzurri sit in second place and enter the weekend's matchup full of confidence after three straight Italian Serie A victories over Juventus, Verona and Spezia and a 3-0 Coppa Italia semifinal win over AC Milan on Tuesday. Roma could be a formidable foe, winning three of its last five matches and drawing in the remaining two. You can see what happens on Saturday when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO