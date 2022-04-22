ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A is Bringing Back the Spicy Chicken Biscuit

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter remaining absent from the menu for six years, Chick-fil-A has made many fans ecstatic with the news of...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Wichita Eagle

Burger King’s Got a New Meal (Watch Out, Wendy’s)

While no one is driving through their local fast food haunts expecting to spend a lot of money on a meal, one thing no chain really wants is for you to spend as little as possible. Yet most big brands offer some sort of value menu, such as Wendy's (WEN)...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Spicy Chicken#Food Drink
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
Greyson F

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy