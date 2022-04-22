ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fivio Foreign Talks NYC Hotspots, Love For ‘Titanic’ & Dream Collab With Jay-Z

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Fivio Foreign is having the best week ever while on the promo run for his newly-released debut album, B.I.B.L.E.

DJ Misses was able to catch up with the Brooklyn-bred emcee for a Posted On The Corner exclusive that covers how he put the project together, his take on working with other NYC emcees – not to mention a goal to collab with King Of New York rap, Jay-Z — plus a few more questions that prove why the “Big Drip” lyricist is bound to go viral.

Throughout their conversation, Fivio also spoke on his aspirations to get into acting more, which led him to reveal that Titanic is his favorite movie of all time, and also what fans can expect from his upcoming tour alongside fellow NY rapper DreamDoll.

Listen to Fivio Foreign’s full interview with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner below, and stream B.I.B.L.E. now wherever you bump your music:

