1Oklahoma in partnership with Barry Switzer launch NIL Collective to benefit Oklahoma non-profits

The era of NIL has certainly had a rocky jumping-off point. Providing players an opportunity to earn income off of their Name, Image, and Likeness was long overdue, but without much guidance from the NCAA, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

But that’s not to say it hasn’t had its positives. Nick Evers, freshman quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners opted to pledge 100% of the earnings from his first NIL deal to Make-A-Wish.

Like Evers work with Make-A-Wish, the 1Oklahoma Collective hopes that it can have a similar impact in Oklahoma communities. And partnered with legendary head coach Barry Switzer, there’s little doubt that 1Oklahoma will make a significant impact.

From the 1Oklahoma website:

A group of Oklahoma businessmen, community leaders, alumni, and leaders in the faith-based community have partnered alongside Hall of Fame Coach Barry Switzer to form a one-of-a-kind NIL collective doing business as 1Oklahoma Foundation. 1Oklahoma Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to collaborating with and serving some of the most impactful non-profits throughout the state of Oklahoma through the Name, Image, and Likeness of OU athletes. 1Oklahoma Collective will deliver one of the most comprehensive and impactful NIL offerings in the country. – 1Oklahoma Collective

The collective is partnering with local non-profits like Oklahoma City’s City Center and Tulsa’s Lindsey House. Other partners of the collective are Ground Zero, Fight for the Forgotten, Heart and Home Makeovers, and Hope is Alive.

1Oklahoma Foundation Athletes will have the opportunity to earn NIL Revenue while contributing to the greater good of their community. This impact will come via partnerships with 1Oklahoma partner non-profits in various communities throughout Oklahoma. The spirit of making a difference aligns with the high standards for student-athletes set forth by the OU athletic programs. It aligns with the statewide “Oklahoma Standard” initiative of preserving and promoting a culture of citizens making a difference through Acts of Service. 1Oklahoma Foundation is excited to partner with OU athletes from the Football, Men’s Basketball, and Softball Programs. – 1Oklahoma Collective

1Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 organization. Fans and businesses can donate to the organization and set up recurring monthly payments to help support the above organizations.

In a release from 1Oklahoma, Switzer said, “We changed the game in 1981 at the University of Oklahoma by being a pioneer for schools to negotiate their own contracts and generate additional revenue. We are changing the game again with 1Oklahoma Collective. Through NIL, every OU football player will have an opportunity to earn between $40,000 to $50,000 a year while positively impacting the community.”

Scott Williams will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the 1Oklahoma Collective. “Making a difference and positively impacting the community has been the vision of our entire team of founders since day one,” said Williams per the release. “As the father of a recent OU graduate who will be attending OU Dental School this summer, I’m fully aware of the university’s commitment to making a difference in the community. That spirit aligns with the standards set forth by the university, the athletic programs, and aligns with the statewide ‘Oklahoma Standard’ initiative of preserving and promoting a culture of citizens making a difference through Acts of Service.”

Williams went on to add, “The earning potential varies between sports and among athletes.”

It’s a new day in the NIL world and Barry Switzer and 1Oklahoma are finding an avenue to make NIL work not only for the players but for the State of Oklahoma.

