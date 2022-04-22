ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

1Oklahoma in partnership with Barry Switzer launch NIL Collective to benefit Oklahoma non-profits

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYuP8_0fHik1Lz00

The era of NIL has certainly had a rocky jumping-off point. Providing players an opportunity to earn income off of their Name, Image, and Likeness was long overdue, but without much guidance from the NCAA, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

But that’s not to say it hasn’t had its positives. Nick Evers, freshman quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners opted to pledge 100% of the earnings from his first NIL deal to Make-A-Wish.

Like Evers work with Make-A-Wish, the 1Oklahoma Collective hopes that it can have a similar impact in Oklahoma communities. And partnered with legendary head coach Barry Switzer, there’s little doubt that 1Oklahoma will make a significant impact.

From the 1Oklahoma website:

A group of Oklahoma businessmen, community leaders, alumni, and leaders in the faith-based community have partnered alongside Hall of Fame Coach Barry Switzer to form a one-of-a-kind NIL collective doing business as 1Oklahoma Foundation. 1Oklahoma Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to collaborating with and serving some of the most impactful non-profits throughout the state of Oklahoma through the Name, Image, and Likeness of OU athletes. 1Oklahoma Collective will deliver one of the most comprehensive and impactful NIL offerings in the country. – 1Oklahoma Collective

The collective is partnering with local non-profits like Oklahoma City’s City Center and Tulsa’s Lindsey House. Other partners of the collective are Ground Zero, Fight for the Forgotten, Heart and Home Makeovers, and Hope is Alive.

1Oklahoma Foundation Athletes will have the opportunity to earn NIL Revenue while contributing to the greater good of their community. This impact will come via partnerships with 1Oklahoma partner non-profits in various communities throughout Oklahoma. The spirit of making a difference aligns with the high standards for student-athletes set forth by the OU athletic programs. It aligns with the statewide “Oklahoma Standard” initiative of preserving and promoting a culture of citizens making a difference through Acts of Service. 1Oklahoma Foundation is excited to partner with OU athletes from the Football, Men’s Basketball, and Softball Programs. – 1Oklahoma Collective

1Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 organization. Fans and businesses can donate to the organization and set up recurring monthly payments to help support the above organizations.

In a release from 1Oklahoma, Switzer said, “We changed the game in 1981 at the University of Oklahoma by being a pioneer for schools to negotiate their own contracts and generate additional revenue. We are changing the game again with 1Oklahoma Collective. Through NIL, every OU football player will have an opportunity to earn between $40,000 to $50,000 a year while positively impacting the community.”

Scott Williams will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the 1Oklahoma Collective. “Making a difference and positively impacting the community has been the vision of our entire team of founders since day one,” said Williams per the release. “As the father of a recent OU graduate who will be attending OU Dental School this summer, I’m fully aware of the university’s commitment to making a difference in the community. That spirit aligns with the standards set forth by the university, the athletic programs, and aligns with the statewide ‘Oklahoma Standard’ initiative of preserving and promoting a culture of citizens making a difference through Acts of Service.”

Williams went on to add, “The earning potential varies between sports and among athletes.”

It’s a new day in the NIL world and Barry Switzer and 1Oklahoma are finding an avenue to make NIL work not only for the players but for the State of Oklahoma.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Oklahoma Spring Game Attendance Going Viral: Fans React

Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Dillon Gabriel Has Message For Fans After Spring Game

Fans packed Memorial Stadium to witness Oklahoma’s annual spring game on Saturday. The Sooners reported 75,360 people at the exhibition, marking the nation’s highest spring game attendance this year. Saturday’s showcase delivered the unofficial team debut of quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who got his first exposure to his new school’s passionate fan base.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kearney Hub

Oklahoma's Land Run of 1889 was on this day

133 years ago today, on April 22, 1889, an estimated 40,000 people took part in the Land Run to present-day Oklahoma that opened 2 million acres to settlement. Decades earlier through the Trail of Tears, thousands of Native Americans already came by force to Oklahoma; land designated by the U.S. government as Indian Territory.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Spring Game Crowd

Sooners fans packed the house for Oklahoma’s Crimson and Cream spring game. According to the school, over 75,000 were in attendance, prompting a reaction from former OU star running back DeMarco Murray. “WOW!!!!!” Murray tweeted in all-caps. “BEST FANS IN THE NATION!!!!!”. Over 250 former players returned...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Evers
Person
Barry Switzer
CBS Sports

LOOK: Baker Mayfield Oklahoma statue photo hits social media and gets less than positive reviews

Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy winning statue was revealed at the University of Oklahoma's Everest Training Center on Friday and a few eyebrows were raised. The former OU quarterback and currently disgruntled Cleveland Browns signal caller became the Sooners' sixth Heisman Trophy winner in 2017. He left his mark at OU with 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Non Profits#Nil Collective#The Oklahoma Sooners#Hall Of Fame#1oklahoma Foundation#Likeness Of Ou
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds three-star safety out of Florida to Class of 2023

Penn State’s spring football practices just came to a close, but the momentum on the recruiting trail is picking back up for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. On Monday, just days after the Blue-White Game, Penn State received a verbal commitment from safety Conrad Hussey, a recruiting target from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hussey gave his commitment to Penn State with a message on his Twitter account confirming his decision. The commitment comes a couple of weeks after the Florida recruit made an unofficial visit to Happy Valley. “Many times in our lives, we come upon a crossroad and there is immense...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Fox News

Oklahoma unveils statue of Baker Mayfield that looks nothing like Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma’s statue of Baker Mayfield is, well, it’s something. We’re 100% sure it’s something, but less than 0% sure it’s Mayfield based on the looks of this thing. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than Real Madrid’s failed attempt at carving a statue for Cristiano Ronaldo a few years back, Oklahoma decided it wanted to give them a run for their money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
College Football News

Brent Venables, Dan Lanning. Good Luck. Win Now. 22 Thoughts For 2022, No. 13

22 College Football Thoughts for 2022, No. 13: Brent Venables and Dan Lanning are new head coaches expected to win immediately. No pressure. – 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams. 22 College Football Thoughts For 2022. 22, College football is changing, and it’s okay. 21, Texas & Oklahoma,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Will Kaiir Elam's name be called on Day 1?

Florida’s defensive woes have been well documented over the past few years, but one bright spot through all of it has been cornerback Kaiir Elam. He immediately made his presence known as a freshman by appearing in all 13 games for Florida and starting five of them. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and opposing offensive coordinators started planning around him. As a sophomore, he racked up 13 pass deflections and two more interceptions en route to an All-SEC First Team designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy