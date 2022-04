NEW MILFORD — A growing group of parents in the community has been very vocal in their insistence on the termination or resignation of School Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo. A petition posted Friday afternoon to one of New Milford’s Facebook pages, created by resident Brenden Farinha on Change.org called “Calling for the resignation or termination of superintendent DiCorpo,” had garnered 1,550 signatures as of Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO