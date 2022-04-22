ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Kitchen: Lettuce Wraps

wrbl.com
 1 day ago

In a mixing bowl for the sauce – combine 1 cup of Orange Juice, 3 tbsp of Soy Sauce, 2 tbsp of Brown Sugar, and...

www.wrbl.com

Related
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
Ina Eats In

Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks

This post contains Amazon Affiliate Link. I love an easy protein side dish packed with flavor and these Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks are exactly that. This recipe takes only about 5 minutes of preparation work and the rest is baking with flavor you will never forget.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lifestyle
Recipes
Food & Drinks
WWL-TV

Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces. Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well. On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready. Grease a large baking tray with...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mexican Stuffed Peppers Recipe

There are three things to love about this Mexican stuffed peppers recipe care of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. First, these peppers look great on a platter, dressing up any meal. Second, they are refreshingly easy to make even though they look fancy. And third, they are delicious.
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Calamari Fritters

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dylan Lampinski from Roy Boy’s Clam Shack making Calamari Fritters. Put the fritter mix with clam juice, parsley and garlic in a pan or skillet. Place the calamari in mix to bread it and mix gently. Fry for less than 5 minutes.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Quick Potsticker Chicken Meatballs Recipe Tastes Like Potstickers

Love potstickers but trying to keep your carbs low? Just eat the filling! This easy potstickers chicken meatballs recipe is easy to throw together any night of the week. Serve this easy ground chicken recipe with stir-fried vegetables, fried rice or your favorite side dish. Cuisine: American / Asian. Prep...
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Tonkotsu

Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Basil from Yagi Noodles making Tonkotsu. Tonkotsu is the most popular ramen in the country. It also happens to be their most popular dish as well. Making Tonkotsu ramen is truly a labor of love. It takes time. It takes effort. A recipe for the ambitious home cook. Or you could just go visit them in Newport and let them do all the work!
NEWPORT, RI
Times Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! Finally it’s spring and our clocks have been set back to get that extra hour of day light in the evening. It feels so good. I am ready for warm weather and to work in my yard so I want recipes that are easy and that can be made the night before. Oh, and leftovers.
RECIPES
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean & Sauteed Veggie Tacos

When in doubt, make tacos. It’s a mantra that home cooks everywhere have successfully applied to turn pretty good meals and leftovers into something a little more special. These tacos have a shock of color thanks to a fabulous assortment of veggies, but they’re also the total package in terms of immune-boosting phytonutrients, fiber, and plant-based protein. And to go off-book for a moment, we also think these would be delicious for breakfast topped with a beautifully fried egg!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Tempeh Crumbles With Coconut Rice

When crumbled into pea-size pieces, tempeh cooks fast and sizzles into crispy nubbins in the process. And when you add roasted peanuts and store-bought chili crisp, the textural allure goes off the charts. While any brand of chili crisp works, we’re partial to Lao Gan Ma for its bold umami flavor, funk, and generous heat. Of course, you’ll need something to offset that spiciness—the creamy coconut rice and quick-pickled cucumbers offer cooling relief between bites.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Ixta Belfrage’s vegan recipe for aubergines with lime yoghurt and tomato chilli oil

Although the dominant flavours of the chilli oil (habanero and chipotle) take this dish in a Mexican direction, the composition is inspired by Yotam Ottolenghi’s unbeatable formula of flavoured yoghurt base + roasted aubergines + vibrant toppings. It’s fitting that this recipe, my last in a series of 12, follows that formula, because I wouldn’t be writing this were it not for the fact that, by some inexplicable stroke of luck, I landed in the Ottolenghi test kitchen six years ago and was able to learn from Yotam. He has made a lifelong impression on the way I cook, and this recipe is a case in point.
RECIPES

