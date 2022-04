CENTRAL NEW YORK – Activity for area high school boys tennis teams got halted by the big snowstorm that hit early Tuesday morning and left six or more inches on the ground. Prior to that, Jamesville-DeWitt, who was 2-0 on the season, made it three wins in a row by facing neighbor East Syracuse Minoa and getting a 7-0 shutout of the Spartans.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO