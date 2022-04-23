Chicago police shooting in Pullman leaves 1 critically injured, fire department says

A person is in critical condition after being shot by a Chicago police officer in Pullman Friday night.

Police confirmed the incident had taken place near 112th and Langley on the South Side, but did not offer any further details.

The Chicago Fire Department said an adult was critically injured in the shooting. They were taken to Christ Hospital, fire officials said.

A Chicago police spokesman said no officers were injured in the incident. The spokesman said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. near Langley Playground. Police initially said they were responding to a domestic incident but later corrected themselves and said it was a call for a man with a gun.

Police said the man pointed a gun at officers, at which time at least one officer fired his or her weapon, striking the man.

Three weapons were recovered at the scene: two guns and a knife, police said.

People who live nearby said they heard seven to eight gunshots and then the sound of a woman screaming. That woman was a witness to the shooting, they said, not involved in it.

There was a large police presence at the scene, with at least a dozen officers and investigators responding and a mobile command unit.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they were at the scene to investigate as well. Police said officers were wearing body cameras.