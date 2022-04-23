ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 killed, 5 injured in car chase that ended in a crash in northwest Harris County

By Shelley Childers
 1 day ago

On Friday evening, a deputy was in pursuit of a suspect that ended in a fatal crash in northwest Harris County.

One person was killed and five were injured , including an 8-year-old, in a three-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

At about 5 p.m., a Harris County deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop when the teen driver fled near Greenhouse Road and Little York, according to HCSO.

The short chase ended when the driver struck two other cars.

One car occupied an adult, who was pronounced dead, and an 8-year-old were both taken by LifeFlight from the scene, according to HCSO.

Three people were in the other vehicle. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.

The teen, believed to be 16 years old, was driving with two other teenagers, who were all taken to the hospital.

Comments / 18

William Keith
1d ago

Too many car chases, time to use drones to track vehicles and have patrol cars go to destinations where the wanted vehicle stops.

Reply(1)
8
Joann Smith
22h ago

This is absolutely awful. If that kid can get behind the wheel of a vehicle, then he should be tried as an adult. I feel sorry for the parents, no matter if they’re involved in his care or not because the amount of lawsuits they’ll face and the everyday thought their son killed someone will be with them forever. Sooner or later, the world will know his name and the parents will be known either by the press or the victims family. Prayers for the victims family. This was just so avoidable.

Reply(1)
4
