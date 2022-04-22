ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Brit holidaymakers get fast-track entry to Portugal in big boost for travellers as nation defies EU

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td1y3_0fHi2s8m00

SUN-starved Brits are set to get fast-track entry into Portugal as the nation defies the EU by planning to treating UK citizens the same as its own at the border.

Holidaymakers from the UK will be treated the same as EU citizens in a shun of Brexit demands - with the Portuguese government throwing open its airport e-gates to Brits.

It means Brits with e-passports will be able to nip past lengthy queues for manual checks - as previously required under Brexit - and instead use e-gates when arriving at Lisbon, Faro, Porto and Funchal in Madeira.

Under Brexit requirements, the UK is treated as a "third country" by the EU - but member states are allowed to set their own rules when it comes to travel.

Portugal is the first country to ditch the EU policy of manual checks at airports and will instead welcome the three million UK visitors a year through special e-gate channels.

It's thought the move could prompt other EU countries such as France and Spain to follow suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rXvt_0fHi2s8m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy7d4_0fHi2s8m00

Paul Charles, the chief executive of the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, told the Telegraph: "Portugal is clearly leading the way in recognising that they have to process vast numbers of British visitors as seamlessly as possible otherwise there would be long queues this summer.

"So it’s a clever way of differentiating themselves from other countries who are not processing in the same way.

"I think you will see other EU countries follow this approach otherwise British travellers will face long delays going into France, Spain, Greece, Italy and other countries."

The special e-gates at Portuguese airports can also be used by travellers from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan.

In a further boost for Brits hoping to holiday in Portugal, they will no longer have to wear face masks indoors, after the country announced they would be scrapped.

The new rules took effect yesterday - several hours earlier than initially expected - after being published in an official State Bulletin.

Portugal has also ended the requirement to fill in passenger locator forms for people travelling to the country.

The relaxation of the rules on masks follows a similar move by Spain.

British tourists arriving in Spain have been able to ditch their face coverings for the first time in nearly two years in virtually all places indoors including shops and hotels since Wednesday.

However in both Spain and Portugal, face coverings still have to be worn in hospitals and on public transport.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Eu Countries#Eu#Sun Starved#Brits#Portuguese#The Pc Agency#Telegraph#British
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy