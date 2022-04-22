Royals strike for nine in the 1st, run-rule Augusta

Jason Butler has been experimenting lately.

Mason County’s baseball coach found a winning concoction Friday. The Royals subdued Augusta, 13-1 in five innings.

“I’m trying to find what clicks best for us,” Butler said. “It’s a big experiment, and here’s the thing: All these kids have the capability of putting the bat on the ball. It’s just trying to find the right combinations.”

Butler’s tinkering helped Mason County to its second straight win – the Royals defeated Montgomery County, 9-5, Thursday in Mount Sterling – for the second time this season.

Friday’s batting order was especially strong.

Leadoff hitter Eli Porter was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs batted in, two of Mason County’s three stolen bases and two runs batted in. No. 2 man Cole Horch nearly equaled that – 3 for 4, one double, two RBI, three runs scored.

“It was good to see our bats early, and we got aggressive on the base paths,” Butler said.

Butler has moved Horch all over the lineup – sixth to fourth to second. He also moved shortstop Landon Scilley from second to third and floated Carson Pugh anywhere from seventh to third to sixth Friday.

“It seems like when the top of the order was hitting, the bottom of it wasn’t,” Butler said. “And then the bottom or our order starts hitting, the top didn’t.”

Butler looked at the statistics; he wanted players who forced pitchers to go deep in counts.

“That’s what you need at the top, is a contact hitter, somebody that knows the (strike) zone, somebody that can put the ball in play and move runners,” Butler said.

Mason County (7-11, 1-0 in the 39th District) wasted no time – nine runs, seven hits, 13 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the first. Horch, Jamison Gifford drove in one run each, doubles from Westin Messer and Porter plated two more apiece, and the Royals converted two Augusta errors.

“The season goes on, we just get better and better as we go on,” Horch said.

The Panthers (5-5, 0-1) managed just six hits off Cray Fite and Gifford, and only three left the infield.

“We’re just not hitting consistently enough right now,” Augusta coach Robin Kelsch said. “I love my team; they’ve gotten better. We’ve won five games at this point, which is probably more in the last 25 years.

“They show up, they work hard, they’ve got a good attitude. We’ll continue to work on hitting, making routine plays.”

Augusta recorded its first hit, Nick Mains’ infield single off Fite in the second inning. The Panthers scored their lone run in the fourth when Kylan Hinson came home on Noland Young’s infield single.

Mason County heads to Alexandria on Saturday; the Royals meet 18-2 Conner, ranked eighth in the MaxPreps Kentucky poll, in the Doc Morris Invitational at 11 a.m. at Campbell County High School.

Augusta stays home next week; the Panthers take on Williamstown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Holmes at noon on April 30.

ROYALS 13, PANTHERS 1 (5 INNINGS)

AUGUSTA — 000-10x-x – 1-6-2

MASON COUNTY — 903-1xx-x – 13-13-0

WP — Fite. LP — Kason Hinson.

2B : Porter 2 (MC), Horch (MC), Messer (MC).

Records: Augusta 5-5, Mason County 7-11