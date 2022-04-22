ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Royals strike for nine in the 1st, run-rule Augusta

By Ray Schaefer For The Ledger Independent
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zllrs_0fHi24X300

Jason Butler has been experimenting lately.

Mason County’s baseball coach found a winning concoction Friday. The Royals subdued Augusta, 13-1 in five innings.

“I’m trying to find what clicks best for us,” Butler said. “It’s a big experiment, and here’s the thing: All these kids have the capability of putting the bat on the ball. It’s just trying to find the right combinations.”

Butler’s tinkering helped Mason County to its second straight win – the Royals defeated Montgomery County, 9-5, Thursday in Mount Sterling – for the second time this season.

Friday’s batting order was especially strong.

Leadoff hitter Eli Porter was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs batted in, two of Mason County’s three stolen bases and two runs batted in. No. 2 man Cole Horch nearly equaled that – 3 for 4, one double, two RBI, three runs scored.

“It was good to see our bats early, and we got aggressive on the base paths,” Butler said.

Butler has moved Horch all over the lineup – sixth to fourth to second. He also moved shortstop Landon Scilley from second to third and floated Carson Pugh anywhere from seventh to third to sixth Friday.

“It seems like when the top of the order was hitting, the bottom of it wasn’t,” Butler said. “And then the bottom or our order starts hitting, the top didn’t.”

Butler looked at the statistics; he wanted players who forced pitchers to go deep in counts.

“That’s what you need at the top, is a contact hitter, somebody that knows the (strike) zone, somebody that can put the ball in play and move runners,” Butler said.

Mason County (7-11, 1-0 in the 39th District) wasted no time – nine runs, seven hits, 13 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the first. Horch, Jamison Gifford drove in one run each, doubles from Westin Messer and Porter plated two more apiece, and the Royals converted two Augusta errors.

“The season goes on, we just get better and better as we go on,” Horch said.

The Panthers (5-5, 0-1) managed just six hits off Cray Fite and Gifford, and only three left the infield.

“We’re just not hitting consistently enough right now,” Augusta coach Robin Kelsch said. “I love my team; they’ve gotten better. We’ve won five games at this point, which is probably more in the last 25 years.

“They show up, they work hard, they’ve got a good attitude. We’ll continue to work on hitting, making routine plays.”

Augusta recorded its first hit, Nick Mains’ infield single off Fite in the second inning. The Panthers scored their lone run in the fourth when Kylan Hinson came home on Noland Young’s infield single.

Mason County heads to Alexandria on Saturday; the Royals meet 18-2 Conner, ranked eighth in the MaxPreps Kentucky poll, in the Doc Morris Invitational at 11 a.m. at Campbell County High School.

Augusta stays home next week; the Panthers take on Williamstown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Holmes at noon on April 30.

ROYALS 13, PANTHERS 1 (5 INNINGS)

AUGUSTA — 000-10x-x – 1-6-2

MASON COUNTY — 903-1xx-x – 13-13-0

WP — Fite. LP — Kason Hinson.

2B : Porter 2 (MC), Horch (MC), Messer (MC).

Records: Augusta 5-5, Mason County 7-11

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
WKYT 27

All Kentucky counties now green on state COVID map

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. All of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now green. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 3.12%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WAND TV

Millikin Baseball and Softball secure sweeps

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, KY
City
Williamstown, KY
Mason County, KY
Sports
City
Augusta, KY
City
Mount Sterling, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Fox 19

Special Olympics Kentucky athlete killed in crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles. The Woodford County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year-old...
VERSAILLES, KY
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 5 Softball Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the fifth week of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Baseball Coach
Lootpress

Softball Roundup: Independence splits doubleheader and Greenbrier East drops one; Wyoming East Middle tops Trail

Morgantown – Greenbrier East dropped the last two games of a weeklong road trip Saturday, falling to Morgantown 4-3 and 9-1 Saturday in Morgantown. In the first game, a 4-3 loss, East put together a late rally, scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame and loading the bases with one out but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game. Brooke Davis, Taylor Boswell and Josi Ervin all collected two hits in the loss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Franklin News Post

Panthers sweep Randolph in home ODAC doubleheader

FERRUM - Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) belted the first home run of her college career - a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday as Ferrum College rallied for a 7-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball victory over Randolph College at American National Bank Field. The...
FERRUM, VA
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy