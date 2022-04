GRISWOLD — Stonington High finished with 11 hits and earned its third straight win, defeating Griswold, 10-6, in an ECC Division III baseball game on Saturday. Dylan Cimini (2 for 3), Alex Starr (2 for 4) and Brandt Ogden drove in two runs each for the Bears. Cimini also doubled. Starr continues to lead the team in hitting with a .483 average.

GRISWOLD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO