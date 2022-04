After the Atlanta Hawks came from behind to beat the Miami Heat in Game 3, the Heat retook control of the opening round series with a dominant 110-86 win. Star forward Jimmy Butler turned in a sensational performance in which he scored 36 points on 12-of-21 shooting while also securing 10 rebounds. After the Hawks jumped out to an early advantage, the Heat rebounded to gain the scoring edge over the final three quarters even though they were without veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Now the Heat have an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO