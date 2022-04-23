ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Man Injured In Oak Grove Motorcycle Crash

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove sent a motorcyclist to the hospital...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Man succumbs to injuries following Thursday crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a driver died following a multiple-vehicle crash on Thursday. MNPD said Brian Moore, 52, of Smyrna, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when he turned left in front of a GMC Yukon. Authorities said the impact caused the Impala to spin and crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Motorcyclist dies after striking utility pole

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says one man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of West 9th Street. Police say they responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon around 3:24. According to a police report, the motorcyclist was hurt after striking into a utility pole. Officials say the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Christian County, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Christian County, KY
Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Accidents
City
Oak Grove, KY
County
Christian County, KY
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tennova Healthcare
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy