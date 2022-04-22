ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State University Student’s “Black People Are Superior” Comment Leads To Viral Controversy

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

One of the key issues that many detractors of Critical Race Theory point out is that it teaches white kids to feel guilty about the inherent privilege they’ve received since birth. On the flip side, supporters of CRT suggest that it reminds Black kids that their ancestors were more than just slaves and far from inferior to their white counterparts.

A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate after expressing that he “full-heartedly” believes that Black people are the superior race.

The comments made by OSU junior John Fuller went viral after a General Assembly meeting on March 23, according to student newspaper The Lantern . Fuller, who was parliamentarian of the university’s Undergraduate Student Government, was presenting a resolution to condemn anti-critical race theory legislation when he stated, “I just wanted to say that and make this very clear, the only people who are taught that they are superior to another race are White people,” dropping the stinger in question by adding, “And I would absolutely love to live in a world where Black people were taught that they are superior. I would love it because I full-heartedly believe that. But that’s not the case.”

Take a look below at his full statement for further context, via The Lantern :

“Fuller said during the meeting [that] white supremacy — defined as the belief that white people are inherently superior to other races and should have control over other races — is a ‘relatively new,’ ‘heavily debated’ term that is not taught because ‘a lot of people don’t like calling white people superior.’

‘By taking away the teaching of one race as superior to another, that is inherently white supremacy because white people learn from birth that they are superior. There is nothing that they need to be taught in school that tells them that,” he said.

USG President Jacob Chang said once Fuller made the comment, the speaker of the General Assembly Bobby McAlpine dismissed him, saying the chamber does not support his rhetoric. Members of the General Assembly reported video and audio recordings to the Office of Institutional Equity.”

USG President Chang elaborated to the student newspaper on the situation that transpired, stating, “The comments made during the General Assembly session is fundamentally, like, diverging from our values as the student government of Ohio State,” also adding, “Therefore, it is our responsibility to report a case like this. I think we need to stand in solidarity with all people of color and anyone who suffers from racism, but we need to do it from a space that is unilaterally empowering everyone around them instead of like single out one group.”

It appears that Fuller’s last day as parliamentarian was already scheduled for April 6, but Chang suggested that an impeachment was being considered if his tenure went past that date. He’s also protected by Ohio Senate Bill 40 and the 1st Amendment that prohibits state universities from restricting free speech if its done peacefully.

Let us know if you think Ohio State University junior John Fuller was guilty of reverse racism, or did his comments play more towards the historic racism in America towards Black people? Sound off!

