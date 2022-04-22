St. Albert wins Bitty Basketball championship

The St. Albert the Great Coed Bitty Basketball Team won the 2022 Championship. The Bitty Basketball Team consists of students from third- and fourth-grade. After not having sports last year due to COVID,...
A family had to lay to rest their son, Brandon Sterling, 18, after he died on April 17 during a basketball pickup game in Morgan City, Louisiana, according to Houma Today. Sterling was a student at Assumption High School in Napoleonville, Louisiana looking forward to graduation. According to witnesses, he...
Strasburg dropped a notch from No.1 to No. 2 in Division IV as the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll released on Monday. Strasburg is No. 2 with three first-place votes and 100 points. Russia leads the poll with six first-place votes and 104 points. Conotton Valley is ranked...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school baseball around the area:. ⦁ Billy Adams, St. Ignatius: The Wildcats held off Walsh Jesuit on Sunday for a 9-8 victory with Adams’ solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. The senior middle fielder’s shot came after Walsh twice rallied from three-run deficits. Senior catcher Andrew Apanasewicz hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth before Walsh tied it in the bottom half of the inning. St. Ignatius scored three more in the top of the seventh, but Walsh again rallied with a three-run bottom half of the inning. That led to Adams’ heroics in the championship game of the Ohio Jesuit tournament in Toledo.
In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HURON — Jaden Carey asked one of her coaches what she was supposed to do next. It was midway through Saturday's Artie Miller Invitational, and her personal day of competition was already complete. But oh, what a day it had been. Carey competed in four events at Huron's invite....
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
Below are the schedules for this week's OVAC baseball championship games and softball semifinal matchups. The new Edison Unified Sports Complex will host the baseball finals on Friday and Saturday, while the JB Chambers I470 Complex wlll host semifinal and finals action this week. The softball finals schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined after semifinal matchups begin to conclude.
Beechwood will play Walton-Verona in the first round of the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University. Both teams won sectional playoff games to advance to the elite eight in the small-school state tournament bracket. Walton-Verona edged Highlands Latin, 4-3, on Thursday and Beechwood rolled to a 12-2 win over Nicholas County on Sunday.
McDERMOTT — As the month of April comes to a close in a week’s time, the Northwest Mohawks baseball team is rounding into form. After an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, first-year Northwest coach Brandon Doss told his team to avoid becoming discouraged. Since then, the Mohawks...
OAK HARBOR — Huron scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and withstood a late Oak Harbor rally to edge the Rockets 8-7 in an SBC Bay Division baseball game Friday. Oak Harbor had the potential tying run on second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Tigers left-handed reliever Matthew Witherow struck out two batters to end the game and earn the save.
(Area) Rolling Valley Conference girls golf teams competed Monday at Atlantic Golf and Country Club for a nine hole meet. The boys squads were at Crestwood Hills in Anita. Girls Medalist: Emily Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 48. Girls Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley, 49. CAM Individuals: Reese Snyder 52, Mady McKee...
FREMONT — The Norwalk High School tennis team finished fourth overall at the eight-team Fremont Ross doubles tournament on Saturday. SBC Bay contenders Port Clinton and Huron finished first and second, while Bowling Green was also ahead of the Truckers. The fourth doubles team of Xavier Sweet and Eli...
1. Mogadore Invitational (April 29) If you want to catch up on Portage County track and field, Wildcat Stadium is the place to go, as six of 12 local teams will be there: Garfield, Mogadore, Ravenna, Rootstown, Southeast and Streetsboro. Among the fun that can be expected at Wildcat Stadium Friday, the Rockets have a boys 4x100 that delivered a scorching performance at the John Kudley Greenmen Invitational, the Ravens have a couple of superb hurdlers in Pavel Henderson and Avonlea Jefferson and the host Wildcats have one of the area's top high jumpers (and hurdlers) in Mason Murphy. Meanwhile, the G-Men boys and Rovers girls won Portage Trail Conference titles last season, with each returning a state-qualifying hurdler in Garfield's Ryan Stoller and Rootstown's Carlee Clifford, while the Rovers' Marinna Atanmo has earned PTC Runner of the Year honors on multiple occasions.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Daylan Baker, North Ridgeville: The Rangers’ No. 9 hitter led off the seventh inning Friday with a triple in their Southwestern Conference showdown vs. Avon. Baker’s team needed a run to win it, and she provided it on Emily Lime’s squeeze bunt. North Ridgeville won, 2-1. The rematch is Monday in Avon.
OMAHA, Neb. — Gabe Hinrichs separates himself from others—literally. Whether it’s the 800, 1600 or 3200 meter dash he’s leading the pack and usually, it’s not even close. “Everybody when they see him compete, whether it’s track or cross country, they see the end result,"...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball capped off its spring season with a scrimmage against Kansas, winning in four sets (26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17) in front of a sold out crowd at the Heartland Events Center. The 6,117 fans in attendance were able to get a first glimpse at...
