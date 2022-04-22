ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit in Roadway in Ross County

By Jeremy Newman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS – A report of a man being hit by a vehicle in the area of 10939 SR-772 around 9:15 pm on Friday....

