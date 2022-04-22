ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘American Idol’s Casey Bishop Rocks on New Song ‘Bad Dream’

By Jill O'Rourke
talentrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Bishop, who placed fourth in Season 19 of American Idol, has a new song out called “Bad Dream.” On the track, the 17-year-old singer shows off the rock-and-roll style that got her so far on the show. Casey Bishop Releases New Song ‘Bad Dream’. News...

talentrecap.com

