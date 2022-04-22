ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

The beauty of blossom! There's nothing to rival the riot of pink and white that rolls across the country right through until May, says Monty Don

By Monty Don
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Blossom works on us in a way that few other flowers do. It is partly promise, as that froth of flower is as life affirming as anything you’ll set eyes on for another year, partly surprise, because trees in flower continue to amaze us, and partly the hint at fecundity, since all blossom is merely a precursor to possible fruit.

In my garden and in the countryside of the Welsh Marches around us, the hedgerows are out and clothed in blooms by the end of April, and apple blossom provides a grand finale in May. Blossom unfolds as a procession, moving slowly through the landscape through the spring, depending on where you are in the country, like the gorgeous retinue of a benign emperor.

First is the blackthorn, Prunus spinosa, more often playing a minor role in a roadside or field hedge than planted in a garden. It is a plum of sorts, and the tiny white flowers convert into sloes that wither the inside of your mouth with their astringency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AurlC_0fHh5oos00
UK-based garden expert Monty Don describes blossom as a procession that unfolds through the spring. Stock image

They make the best winter warming drink in existence – sloe gin.

Just after the blackthorn comes the damson blossom, also pure white, dotted along the hedgerows between the cathedral cities of Hereford and Worcester like crenellations. The plum blossom follows just after damson, overlapping by a few days, just as the fruit is changed from strong and small to full and sweet by the process of breeding and hybridisation.

Plum blossom sits on the trees thinly, measured as much by the sky between the flowers as the massing of the blooms themselves.

Next is the wild cherry, Prunus avium. I have a couple of these growing in the Coppice.

MONTY'S JOB OF THE WEEK

Now is the time to sow the seeds of tender annuals like Tithonia rotundifolia, Leonotis leonora, zinnias and Cosmos bipinnatus. They can’t be safely planted out until the last risk of frost has passed – mid-May for me and a few weeks later for those further north.

Sow in a seed tray, evenly spaced and with peat-free compost, and place somewhere warm. Prick out the seedlings into small pots once large enough to handle and harden off before planting into borders after about six weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E55iL_0fHh5oos00

They make large trees, up to 20m (65ft), often seen at the edge of a wood. Prunus avium ‘Plena’ is much heavier with flower and probably the one to plant in your garden.

It also flowers a month later than the fully wild version, along with the sweet cherries.

Ornamental cherries are the most popular of all flowering trees on account of their range of blossom, from the almond-like Prunus × subhirtella to the hanging white flower bells of ‘Tai Haku’, which we have at home in the Damp Garden.

Crab apples and pears come into flower at around the same time, according to variety. Certainly they always precede the earliest apple blossom.

Quinces are next (not the much earlier chaenomeles but the tree, Cydonia oblonga). Quince blossom is one of my favourites, having flowers with an entrancing delicacy and sublime fragrance.

Crab apples are also wonderful in a much more cheekychappy way. I don’t know quite how they create that effect, as they have perfect pink and white flowers that can fill the air with their scent, but compared to the bone-china refinement of quince or the purity of pear blossom, that is the result for me.

Pear is my favourite blossom, either in a great tree with the blossom piled up cumulus-like, or stretched out along the espaliers in the Ornamental Vegetable Garden. It is dainty – the flowers crowd into the branches but somehow politely so.

They are always pure white and carried while the leaves are only just beginning to open. In fact, the first flowers arrive on bare branches and the last are frilled with the green of the emerging leaves.

The first apples in my orchard, such as ‘Tydeman’s Early Worcester’, which has magnolia-pink flowers, start in mid-April, and the last, ‘Norfolk Beefing’, growing by the compost heaps, finishes fully a month later.

The real difference between pear and apple blossom, other than the pure whiteness of pear and the strawberries-and-cream pink of most apples, is that apple blossom is borne as the leaves start to emerge. This gives apple a fullness and softness that epitomises blossom-time.

Also, by the time the last apple blossom is coming out, the grass is growing strongly, the buttercups are out and the swallows are turning around in the sky.

YOUR KITCHEN GARDEN: LAMBS LETTUCE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnhxK_0fHh5oos00
Monty says that lamb's lettuce likes cool, moist conditions and advises to sow it in situ, either broadcast or in shallow drills

Lamb’s lettuce likes cool, moist conditions. It can be tricky to grow – it’s a hardy annual – but it’s relatively slow to germinate.

Sow it in situ, either broadcast or in shallow drills, although I often scatter seed in a seed tray and prick out the seedlings before transplanting outside. It grows slowly, taking at least a full three months from sowing to the first harvest.

Then thin the plants to 15cm (6in) spacing and cut the rosettes of small leaves with a knife. Each plant will provide at least one further harvest before going to seed.

If you have a cool, damp corner, then leave a couple of plants to go to seed there and they will regenerate themselves more or less indefinitely.

  • The other week a reader asked me about Japanese knotweed. To avoid any confusion, I would like to stress that it is illegal to add it to green waste for collection. You must either talk to your local council to obtain permission to burn it on site or contact the Environment Agency to find a site that can dispose of it for you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: While I was in hospital, spring sprang

It was a beautiful evening. The domed hills south of Aberaeron were rendered in warm hues by the last of the sunset, the light breaking below the layered cloud casting long shadows of trees and hedgerows across the fields. But turning eastwards at Synod Inn reminded me that this was no casual evening jaunt, as my son drove me into the gathering dusk to a hospital a hundred miles distant – the unexpected result of a sudden phone call from a concerned consultant. A couple of weeks later I am back on my home turf, chastened and facing some new and uncomfortable realities – but with renewed respect for the good folk of the NHS, who may just have saved my life for the third time.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Don
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Pear Trees#Whiteness#Riot
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
AFP

Prettier in pink: the push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

Japan's famed cherry blossom season blankets the country in the delicate white flowers of the prized and popular "somei-yoshino" tree, delighting residents and visitors alike. As urban development swept the country from the 1950s to 1980s, cities competed to plant countless millions of fast-growing somei-yoshino trees.
ASIA
Domaine

How to Grow Strawberries Just in Time for Spring

The only thing better than snacking on sweet, juicy strawberries is growing a crop of these ruby-red jewels in your own backyard. Best of all, growing strawberries is easy—and depending on the variety of strawberries you use, you can have fruit all the way through summer. Strawberries are perennials,...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy