Rochester State Senator Dave Senjem Announces Retirement
By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It's been rumored for some time, but today a prominent Rochester lawmaker announced this will be his final term in the State Senate. Republican Dave Senjem issued a statement Friday afternoon indicating he will not...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits.
Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax.
Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats.
In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
