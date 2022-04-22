ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jay Haas breaks Sam Snead's record as oldest to make cut on PGA TOUR

PGA Tour
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – Jay Haas was a little reluctant to take the kudos but the 68-year-old has broken a record Sam Snead held for over 40 years by making the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Haas, who is paired with 2011 FedExCup winning son Bill...

www.pgatour.com

Tri-City Herald

If Greg Norman Wants to Play in The 150th British Open, He Will Have to Qualify

Norman, 67, is well past the age when past champions are permitted to play. The R&A issued a statement saying there will be no additional exemptions. Greg Norman’s wish to play a final British Open this year at the home of golf were apparently dealt a blow on Saturday – unless he is willing to attempt qualifying – by the R&A, which issued a statement in response to media reports that Norman was filling out an application to enter.
GOLF
The Spun

Legendary Golfer Reportedly Might Come Out Of Retirement

A legendary golfer is reportedly considering a return from retirement to play at The Open later this summer. According to a report, Greg Norman is considering a return from retirement to play in the major tournament in July. Sky Sports first reported the news:. The 67-year-old, who won The Open...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cantlay and Schauffele dominate, a missed walk-up song opportunity and a season-saving week

There are no World Ranking points up for grabs this week in the Zurich Classic, and the volatility of the non-stroke-play format always leads to an eclectic leaderboard. Funny, then, that two of the best teams in the field occupy the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play. Scottie Scheffler’s the highest-ranked player at TPC Louisiana—he’s the highest-ranked player in literally any golf tournament in the world these days—and Xander Schauffele (world No. 12) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 4) have a lower average ranking than that of Scheffler and his partner, Ryan Palmer. So do Sam Burns (No. 11) and Billy Horschel (No. 13). If Scheffler couldn’t continue the heater and the golden-child duo of Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland couldn’t challenge, tournament organizers couldn’t ask for much better than a Schauffele/Cantlay masterclass.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Zurich Classic R3: Gators cause chaos, Cantlay & Schauffele break records

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set a new 54-hole PGA Tour scoring record as they took full command of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on moving day. The American duo opened their week with a stunning 13-under 59, followed that with a 4-under 68 and almost carded their second 59 of the week during Saturday’s third round.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jason Day in the mix with little-known partner, X-Cantlay own the lead and Jay Haas sets a record for the ages

Jason Day is in contention again on the PGA Tour. And who’s that with him? No … seriously, who is that with him? Jason Scrivener?. You’re forgiven—even the most diehard golf fans among us—if the inclusion of Scrivener on a PGA Tour leaderboard caused you to do a double take. In fact, the second question in his press conference after his second round in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was, “Could you pronounce your last name?”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman confirms he wants to play 150th Open at St Andrews

Greg Norman says he is planning on coming out of retirement to play the 150th Open at St Andrews. Two-time Open winner Norman, 67, has told an Australian newspaper that he was filling out his entry form. The Great White Shark has not played professional golf in more than 10...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘No, no, no!’: Pros make quintuple bogey 8 (!) in alternate shot meltdown

On the pantheon of impossible golf achievements, an alternate shot quintuple bogey ranks relatively high. It’s difficult enough for professional golfers to record a quintuple bogey on their own. These guys are really good, and “really good” means that most weeks, a double or (gasp!) triple-bogey is the worst they’re capable of mustering. Sure, there are occasional quads and snowmen, but those incidents are usually chalked to momentarily lapses in focus.
GOLF
