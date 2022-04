A macro analyst at a $3.3 trillion investment firm says the days of Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketing over 1,000% and then crashing 80% are over. In a new Twitter thread, Fidelity executive Jurrien Timmer tells his 107,700 followers that the wild price discoveries that BTC went through during its previous bull markets are likely a thing of the past as institutional investors adopt the leading crypto asset.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO