Some Famous People Have Been Through A Lot In Their Lives, And Here Are 26 Intriguing Celeb Documentaries To Prove It

Warning: Some documentaries include topics of drug addiction, domestic violence, rape, suicide, and sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.

1. Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) (2022)

What it's about: "Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City (where she began writing her debut album, Sour ) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life."

"Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Rodrigo along a cinematic journey exploring the story of Sour ."

Where you can watch it: Disney+

2. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

What it's about: " The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band's intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. [It's] compiled of over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which have been brilliantly restored. [The documentary is] the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs originally intended for the release of an accompanying live album."

Where you can watch it: Disney+

3. Janet Jackson. (2022)

What it's about: "[This four-episode documentary series] is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson's first album, Janet Jackson (1982). With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, Janet Jackson. is an intimate, honest, and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee filmed the incredible documentary for over three years, and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews."

Where you can watch it: Lifetime

4. The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022)

What it's about: "After he's shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this series, reveal the secrets behind his persona. From executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi, this breathtakingly expansive, six-part portrait of a legend chronicles the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

5. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

What it's about: "A look at the life and 70-plus-year career of Rita Moreno, from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood, where she broke down barriers, fought for representation, and forged a path for new generations of artists."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

6. Generation Hustle: "Anna Delvey Takes Manhattan" (2021)

What it's about: "After transforming herself from an awkward nobody into a wealthy German heiress, Anna Delvey uses social media and an imperious attitude to catapult herself into the upper echelons of New York’s elite."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

7. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (2022)

What it's about: "Twenty-one years ago, [director and producer] Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons met Kanye West and saw something special [in him]. He moved from Chicago to New York City to document Ye's journey to becoming the next great rapper. Neither of them had any idea just how far that journey would take them."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

8. Tina (2021)

What it's about: "With a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews (including with the singer herself), Tina presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of music icon Tina Turner. Everything changed when Tina began telling her story, a story of trauma and survival, that gave way to a rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock 'n' roll. But behind closed doors, the singer struggled with the survivor narrative that meant her past was never fully behind her."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

9. Expecting Amy (2020)

What it's about: "Pregnancy is different for everyone, [and in Expecting Amy , we get] a glimpse into the longest nine months of Amy Schumer's life. She has always been known for her humor, but this time around, she brings us deep into her personal life and shares her experiences with her husband, who has been diagnosed with Aspergers."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

10. The Last Dance (2020)

What it's about: "The documentary series chronicles Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth NBA Championship in 1998. In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, 'The Last Dance' (as coach Phil Jackson called it) would be shadowed by tension with the club's front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

11. Lucy and Desi (2022)

What it's about: "From director Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz risked everything to be together, [and] their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television: I Love Lucy ."

" [It] explores the story of the entertainment power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The documentary features interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr., Carol Burnett, and Bette Midler."

Where you can watch it: Amazon Prime Video

12. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (2017)

What it's about: " Diana, Our Mother features interviews with Prince William and Prince Harry, both of whom talk openly about their mother, and pay tribute to the many ways her influence has shaped their lives. It's a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and her friends and family (many of whom have never spoken publicly before). Prince William and Prince Harry share some of their earliest memories of their mother, recall the final conversation they had with her before her tragic death in August 1997, and discuss their feelings in the aftermath of losing her."

"The documentary also celebrates the achievements of Princess Diana's work and her sons' determination to continue the campaigns that were closest to her heart."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

13. Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

What it's about: "In his debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary — part music film, part historical record — created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten — until now."

" Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being, and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Barretto, Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach, and more." Where you can watch it: Hulu Note: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson won the Oscar for Best Documentary (Feature) in 2022 for Summer of Soul .

14. What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (2019)

What it's about: " What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali explores Ali’s challenges, confrontations, comebacks, and triumphs through recordings of his own voice. The two-part documentary paints an intimate portrait of a man who was a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world and, in his later years, was recognized as a global citizen and a symbol of humanity and understanding. Alongside using Ali himself to guide viewers through his journey, What’s My Name features archival footage (some of it previously unseen)."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

15. Conan O'Brien Can't Stop (2011)

What it's about: "After a much-publicized departure from hosting NBC's The Tonight Show , Conan O'Brien hit the road with a 32-city music-and-comedy show. Conan O'Brien Can't Stop is an intimate portrait of an artist trained in improvisation, captured at the most improvisational time of his career."

Where you can watch it: Amazon Prime Video

16. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (2017)

What it's about: "The story of a family’s complicated love, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Fisher and her mother, Reynolds, lived in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame had a Las Vegas act, but performing was taking its toll. Carrie’s response was both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film was screened at the Cannes, Telluride, and New York Film Festivals in 2015."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

17. Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil (2021)

What it's about: "Demi Lovato holds nothing back in this powerful four-part documentary series exploring every aspect that led to their nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and their awakenings in the aftermath. Director Michael D. Ratner is granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of their life as they unearth prior traumas and discover the importance of physical, emotional, and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, this is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment."

Where you can watch it: Demi Lovato's YouTube channel (Episodes 1 , 2 , and 3 )

18. Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (2020)

What it's about: "Proving that music knows no borders or language barriers, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky offers a personal look at the four members of Blackpink [Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa], from their years as trainees to their current global success as the most popular K-pop girl group of all time."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

19. I Am Greta (2020)

What it's about: "The story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, [the documentary] follows Greta (a shy student with Aspergers) in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City."

Where you can watch it: Hulu

20. Becoming (2020)

What it's about: " Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally, but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides, and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

21. Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

What it's about: "The documentary tells the story of a soft-spoken minister, puppeteer, writer, and producer whose show was beamed daily into homes across the US for more than 30 years. In his beloved television program, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers and his cast of puppets and friends spoke directly to young children about some of life's weightiest issues in a simple, direct fashion. There hadn’t been anything like Mister Rogers on television before, and there hasn’t been since."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

22. I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

What it's about: "Director Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished: a radical narration about race in the US using the writer's original words. He draws upon James Baldwin's notes on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to explore and bring a fresh and radical perspective to the current racial narrative in the US."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

23. Everything Is Copy — Nora Ephron: Scripted and Unscripted (2016)

What it's about: "A beloved essayist, novelist, and filmmaker, the late Nora Ephron was an editorial polymath whose scathingly witty, confessional, and poison-fueled pen embodied the most vivacious elements of New York culture. Taking its title from the mantra she inherited from her mother, son Jacob Bernstein’s biographical tribute paints an effervescent portrait of Ephron through interviews with her family, ex-husbands, and high-profile collaborators like Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Meg Ryan."

"From her public life to the intimate moments spent on her deathbed, this is a heartfelt eulogy celebrating one of the most invigorating women of our time." Where you can watch it: HBO Max

24. Allen v. Farrow (2021)

What it's about: "From award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, [ Allen v. Farrow ] is a four-part documentary series that goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then-7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow. It shows their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi, and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed."

"Once celebrated for their on and offscreen partnership, Farrow and Allen's lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed." Where you can watch it: HBO Max

25. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

What it's about: "Marsha P. Johnson was one of the icons of the gay rights movement in the 1960s, the self-described 'street queen' of New York's gay community, and founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries with fellow luminary Sylvia Rivera. When Johnson's body was found in the Hudson River in 1992, police called it a suicide and didn't investigate. In David France's documentary, trans activist Victoria Cruz seeks to uncover the truth of her death while celebrating her legacy."

Where you can watch it: Netflix

26. Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018)

What it's about: " Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is told largely through Williams' own words and celebrates what he brought to comedy and to the culture at large, from the wild days of late-'70s LA to his death in 2014. The film explores his extraordinary life and career, revealing what drove him to give voice to the characters in his mind. With previously unheard and unseen glimpses into his creative process through interviews with Williams, as well as home movies and onstage footage, this insightful tribute features in-depth interviews with those who knew and loved him, including Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and his son, Zak Williams."

Where you can watch it: HBO Max

27. And Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021)

What it's about: " Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. The documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, onstage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording, and releasing her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? "