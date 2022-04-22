ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Out with ankle injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right ankle inflammation, Evan Webeck of The San...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Booted from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Ford for assignment Monday. The transaction frees up space on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster for catcher/designated hitter Luis Torrens, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Ford didn't see any action off the Seattle bench during his six-game stint with the big club.
SEATTLE, WA
WGN News

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez carted off with hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox lost their sixth straight game and this one was particularly costly. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off with a hamstring injury in the second inning after trying to beat out a ground ball. Jiménez fell face-first in shallow right field after hitting first base and immediately grabbed at his right […]
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 5 players already on the trade block

The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
MLB
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Desclafani
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Ankle Injury#Mets#The San Jose Mercury News
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ex-Met to miss 2022 season after shoulder surgery

Any team that had interest in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto will have to put those plans on hold for the time being. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that the 29-year-old Conforto underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week. Conforto is expected to make a full recovery in time for spring training next year.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy