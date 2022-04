HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Rogena Johnson's new family practice clinic is up and running at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. "We actually just this Monday started seeing patients," Johnson said. "We are working inside the hospital on the third floor, unit 3100, which we've remodeled for primary care. Right now, it's just myself and five of my staff members and we're seeing patients in family medicine and primary care."

