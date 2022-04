There was a time in the late 80's or early 90's (please correct me if I'm wrong on the timing) that rumors were circulating around Lindale that Disney was coming to town. The talk was that a park would be built somewhere along Interstate 20, possibly where Target distribution center is now. That's why its been such a long shot to believe the rumors of Buc-ee's or Costco or even a Super Target coming to Lindale lately. With the recent dispute between the state of Florida and Disney, one Texas county judge has made an official invite to the company to bring their theme park to Texas.

LINDALE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO