Good morning, folks! I’m writing from the Pacers Athletic Center, which is roughly 30 minutes outside of downtown Indianapolis. Jack Pilgrim and I have been here all weekend watching all of the nation’s top underclassman hoopers at the Nike EYBL Session II, which wraps up today with the final round of games set to tipoff at 11:00 a.m. EST. A free live stream for all games is available here.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO